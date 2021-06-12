El Tri seeks to correct their mistakes against Honduras

MEXICO CITY.

The The Mexican team will be measured this Saturday against its counterpart from Honduras in the penultimate preparation match for the Gold Cup, prior to this match, the Tricolor coach, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, highlighted the importance of staying active.

It is always good to play, Honduras will possibly be our rival in the Gold Cup and in the qualifying rounds, it has played a great game against the United States and another against Costa Rica, so it will serve our future ”, he said.

The ‘Tata’ recognized the deficiencies in the Tricolor gameTherefore, he will pay special attention to correcting the factors that have cost him defeats.

The ball stopped, there is no other argument where we can justify the defeat the other day. If we hadn’t had those mistakes, it would surely have been our best performance, “he said.

For the match against the catrachos, Mexico will not have several footballers What; Guillermo Ochoa, Andrés Guardado, Hirving Lozano, Héctor Herrera, Jonathan dos Santos, Rodolfo Pizarro, among others.

It was something diagrammed from the beginning, also taking into account how each one of them had their season and the moment they reached the concentration, but we are with an important group of footballers and with all the desire to play an excellent match tomorrow against Honduras ” , ended.

