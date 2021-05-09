El Tarancón and La Roda split the points in a goalless match (0-0)

05/09/2021 at 9:39 PM CEST

The Tarancon Y The Roda ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a 0-0 draw this Sunday at the Municipal Stadium Tarancon. The Tarancon He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 2-2 in the last duel held against him Balazote Hurricane. Regarding the visiting team, The Roda lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous match against Guadalajara. With this result, the taranconero team is second after the end of the match, while The Roda is sixth.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the result 0-0.

The technician of the Tarancon, Jorge Cañete, gave entry to the field to Jony, Alvarez Y Vicen replacing Camacho, Mazzocchi Y Armoa, while on the part of The Roda, Jovi replaced Notary, Perona Y Big for Patuso, Iñaki and Ismael.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Tarancon (Cissé Y Alvaro), while the visiting team did not see any.

At the moment, the Tarancon he is left with 38 points and The Roda with 33 points.

Data sheetTarancón:Miguel, Jorge, Armoa (Vicen, min.88), Camacho (Jony, min.75), Summy, Álvaro, Ivan, Mazzocchi (Alvarez, min.88), Haji, Cheki and CisséThe Roda:Tripero, Adrián, Sergio Martínez, Del Alamo, Paco, Carbonell, Ismael (Grande, min.72), Iñaki (Perona, min.63), Garre, Collado and Patuso (Escribano, min.63)Stadium:Municipal Stadium TaranconGoals:0-0