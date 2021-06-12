El Soller receives Alcudia in his fiefdom

06/12/2021 at 7:30 PM CEST

The Alcudia travel this Sunday to Soller to measure yourself with Soller in his ninth game of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 19:30.

The Soller comes to the ninth meeting with the intention of improving his performance in the championship after having drawn 1-1 against him Santa Catalina Athletic in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in five of the eight games played so far with a figure of 32 goals for and 40 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Alcudia was imposed on Cardassar 2-1 during their last match of the competition, with a goal of Alexander, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the stadium of Soller. Before this match, the Alcudia they had won in two of the eight games played in the Second Phase of the Third Division this season, with a figure of 27 goals in favor and 42 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Soller has won twice, has lost once and has drawn once in four games played so far, values ​​that can be encouraging for him Alcudia, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are disputed in the Soller. At home, the Alcudia they have been defeated on one occasion and have drawn three times in their four games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Soller and the results are two defeats and four draws in favor of the local team. Likewise, the locals have a total of two games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time they played the Soller and the Alcudia in this tournament it was in March 2020 and they ended up drawing 1-1.

At this time, the Soller it is ahead in the standings with a difference of nine points with respect to its rival. The locals, before this game, are in first place with 40 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors have 31 points and occupy the sixth position in the tournament.