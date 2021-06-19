el Soller defends his leadership against Llosetense

06/19/2021 at 6:01 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 18:00 the match of the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which they will play Llosetense and to Soller in the Municipal of Lloseta.

The Llosetense comes to the match with the intention of improving their numbers in the championship after having drawn 1-1 against the Cardassar in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in five of the nine games played so far with a figure of 32 goals in favor and 39 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Soller lost by a score of 0-1 in the previous match against the Alcudia, so he will seek a victory against the Llosetense to set the course in the competition. Of the nine games he has played in this season of the Second Phase of the Third Division, the Soller he has won five of them with a figure of 32 goals for and 41 against.

As a local, the Llosetense they have won four times in four games played so far, so they are a solid team in their stadium, getting most of the points played. At the exits, the Soller He has a record of three wins and a draw in four games he has played so far, so he will be a tough opponent for him. Llosetense, who will have to do everything in his power to defend the field advantage.

The rivals had already met before in the Municipal of Lloseta and the balance is two defeats and two draws in favor of the Llosetense. The last confrontation between the Llosetense and the Soller This tournament was played in November 2019 and ended with a 2-4 result in favor of the visitors.

Regarding his position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Soller is ahead of the Llosetense with a difference of two points. At this time, the Llosetense it has 38 points and is in third position. For his part, Soller He is the current leader of the Second Phase of the Third Division and has accumulated a total of 40 points so far.