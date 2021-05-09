El Soller adds three points to his locker against Alcudia (0-1)

05/09/2021 at 12:10 AM CEST

The Soller added three points to his scoreboard after achieving a victory worked against the Alcudia, which was imposed 0-1 this Saturday in the Municipal Stadium Els Arcs. The Alcudia wanted to improve their figures in the tournament after drawing 2-2 in the last match held against the Cardassar, accumulating three consecutive draws in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the Soller reaped a tie to one against the Santa Catalina Athletic, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this good result, the solleric set is first, while the Alcudia It is fifth at the end of the match.

The match started in a favorable way for the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Marc in the 38th minute. With this result, the first half of the match concluded.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the duel ended with a score of 0-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Alcudia gave entrance to Pons, Xumet, Fernandez, Palou Y Markitos for Garcia, Mohamed Doudouch, Christian, Crossbowmen Y Ruben, Meanwhile he Soller gave entrance to to usually do, Moya, Cordova Y Guille for Toni Huertas, frames, Marc Y Muñoz.

The referee showed nine yellow cards. Locals saw four of them (Garcia, Jaume, Cesar Ruiz Y Pons) and those of the visiting team saw five cards, specifically Alex Latorre, Bestard, Martin, Joan Carles Y Cordova.

With this result, the Alcudia he gets 24 points and the Soller Get 33 points after winning the game.

On the next day the Alcudia will play against him CD Genoa away from home and Soller will play his match against him Llosetense in their stadium.

Data sheetAlcudia:Nico Fernandez, Mario S., Ballesteros (Palou, min.82), César Ruiz, García (Pons, min.64), Cristian (Fernandez, min.82), Sergio, Jaume, Payeras, Ruben (Markitos, min.90 ) and Mohamed Doudouch (Xumet, min.64)Soller:Pau Segui, Martín, Bestard, Marcos (Moya, min.76), Marc (Cordoba, min.85), Exposito, Alex Latorre, Kike Echávarri, Toni Huertas (Soler, min.55), Muñoz (Guille, min.85 ) and Joan CarlesStadium:Municipal Stadium Els ArcsGoals:Marc (0-1, min. 38)