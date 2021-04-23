“El Show de Cristina” returns to television on Prende TV. Now they can relive the golden years of the program



Cristina Saralegui returns to television with ‘EL Show de Cristina’. All episodes will air on PrendeTV, Univision’s digital streaming platform.

Photo: Cindy Ord. / Getty Images

One of the most famous programs that made history alongside “Giant Saturday” from Mr. Francisco was that of Cristina Saralegui ‘The Cristina Show’, many were those who were captivated by the screens of TV every day to see the Cuban play different themes and see the famous bare their soul in it. For those fans we bring you good news:Cristina fly to tv through PrendeTV!

This platform offers 50 free channels of streaming with more Nostalgia, Suspense, Comedy and Children’s Programming and will obviously accommodate to the most important Hispanic talk show that has existed and that aired for years through the Univision network, “El Show de Cristina”.

PrendeTV, Univision’s free Spanish-language streaming service, today added four channels to its premier programming, including “The Cristina Show” and the network’s first entertainment program to premiere on the platform. The new channels will also include the expansion of children’s content with the launch of “PrendeTV Junior“, In addition to new series and soap operas on the channels”Suspense Series” Y “Novels and Laughter”. PrendeTV was launched last month and currently It is the application in Spanish with the most downloads from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and is among the three most popular applications in the Roku Spanish TV category.

The digital channel will offer the best full episodes that for 25 years captivated the Hispanic community and that led it to win the Emmy. Millions of viewers in the world met the Cuban who marked her ‘Bye bye’ with the hand and thumb up. In this program, topics that were still taboo for many were touched and that made the content always impressive. “Coming out of the closet after 30” Y “Separated families” over those on both sides of the border, with the presenter Jorge Ramos from Univision News as a guest. Among other memorable episodes is “The chocolates of telenovelas” with interviews with gallants from television.

PrendeTV is available for free on mobile devices and connected TVs from Amazon Fire TV, Manzana (iOs and tvOS), Google (Android phones and TV devices), Roku and internet in prende.tv. Fans can follow @PrendeTV on Instagram Y Twitter or join the community of Facebook from PrendeTV for the latest information on programming and events.

