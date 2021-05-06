El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach raises BTC in memory of surfer Katherine Díaz

The well-known social project from El Salvador, Bitcoin Beach, develops a campaign to collect donations in BTC in memory of the surfer Katherine Díaz.

The initiative developed by Bitcoin Beach is a tribute to the 22-year-old Salvadoran surfer Katherine Díaz, who on March 19 suffered a fatal accident in the town of El Tunco.

The organizing team seeks to transform the sadness that overwhelms the coastal community into a positive movement through the development of a sustainable development, travel and surfing program.

Birth of the campaign

After the terrible event and after consulting with the family of Katherine Díaz, the Bitcoin Beach team began a fundraising campaign to build a permanent surf training and community center for the team.

The center will be named after Díaz and will be financed with Bitcoin in its entirety. According to the official website of the campaign:

“In commemoration of the late Katy Díaz, our goal is to create a sustainable surfing, travel and development program that includes the BTC community as a sponsor / contributor to maximize the talent of ESA surfers and the positive impact that surfing and tourism can have on the development of coastal communities in El Salvador ”.

Bitcoin beach expects to raise 10 BTC (roughly $ 570,000 at the time of writing this article) in order to ensure the necessary logistics: land, building facilities and ongoing maintenance.

The additional funds obtained by the initiative will be destined to the ESA Surf Training and Travel Program of Kathy Díaz, thus helping the national team to travel to world competitions.

So far, several renowned actors have contributed to the campaign, among them the following stand out: Cash App, Strike, Athena Bitcoin ATM’s, FTX Y Peter mccormack. Information for donations can be found here.

Bitcoin Beach promotes the adoption of BTC in El Salvador

Last December BeInCrypto reported on the closure of the festival organized by the social project Bitcoin Beach, registering more than 2,000 Bitcoin transactions through the Lightning Network.

The event was held on El Zonte beach in El Salvador and was the scene of the closing of the gastronomic festival organized by Bitcoin Beach.

The main objective of Bitcoin Beach is to eradicate, through cryptocurrencies, the various problems that poverty generates in that locality.

On the other hand, focuses on helping the unbanked sector, which in that area reaches 90% of the total population.

