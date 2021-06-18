El Salvador will not have the support of the World Bank to implement Bitcoin

Since Nayib Bukele announced his intention for El Salvador to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, the world has redirected its attention to the Latin American country. From international organizations, as relevant players in the crypto industry as well as in traditional finance, they have been forced to show their opinion in this regard before this historical milestone. Will Bitcoin prosper as legal tender in El Salvador in the face of international pressure?

On June 9, 2021, a historic milestone occurred for the cryptocurrency created by Satoshi Nakamoto, a sovereign country accepted Bitcoin as legal tender, competing directly against the US dollar. The World Bank confirmed that it would not provide support to El Salvador for its implementation of Bitcoin through a statement:

“While the government reached out to us for help on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given transparency and environmental deficiencies.”

Bitcoin vs dollar

From the beginning, Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador and forerunner of the measure, has shown clear signs that he is serious and have begun to implement real measures to make BTC a currency for national use. From the possibility of creating a Bitcoin mining industry through the use of the country’s renewable energy, to declaring that the Salvadoran government would buy 150 million dollars in Bitcoin as collateral to allow greater exchange flexibility for its citizens, among other measures.

The ramifications of this revolutionary decision remain to be seen, as if a country accepts Bitcoin as legal tender to some extent obliges foreign countries to interact officially with BTC. It is still speculation, but it is not clear what the real motivations were for Bukele to initiate this measure.

El Salvador Bitcoin

Bitcoin for now has not been welcomed by sovereign governments as the cryptocurrency competes directly with their sovereign currencies. This is where El Salvador can find resistance from the international community and more specifically from the United States; Why? El Salvador does not have a national currency, but uses the US dollar and also has levels of national debt with the United States that could be classified as exorbitant.

International organizations are forced to show their position regarding Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador

The crypto community experienced the event as a turning point which will be recorded as a historical milestone for Bitcoin, so much so that they recorded that moment on the Bitcoin blockchain. However, several international organizations do not look favorably on this development of the Central American country.

IMF Argentina

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) did not take long to show its position against it, 24 hours after the approval of the Bitcoin Law, the IMF announced that it was preparing to meet with the president of El Salvador to discuss the measure, additionally they released a statement to the public on his position before the historical law:

“The adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender raises a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal issues that require very careful analysis. We are closely monitoring developments and will continue our consultations with the authorities. “

Maintaining a correct relationship with the IMF is essential for El Salvador because the country has been negotiating for months on obtaining a loan of 1.3 billion dollars. With this credit El Salvador would see a “golden opportunity” to revitalize its economy.

Other private organizations such as JPMorgan does not see economic benefits due to the adoption of Bitcoin due to regulatory repercussions for banking and the financial sector. In contrast, the US bank pointed out that this move from El Salvador could initiate similar movements from small countries, as they noted in their latest report.

For now, several political leaders in Latin America have shown their admiration for Bitcoin, a real example is that of Panama that has announced that in July they will take possible measures such as El Salvador.

