El Salvador will grant 10,000 talents to attend the Jalisco Talent Land Digital

Various topics such as Blockchain, Business, Talent World, Creative, Developer, Gamer will be held at the event, as well as keynote talks on specialized topics.

The Innovation Secretariat of the Presidency of El Salvador and the Talent Land Foundation have opened the call to obtain one of the 10,000 scholarships to attend the Jalisco Talent Land Digital 2021, which will take place from July 5 to 8 in a fully on-line.

During the four days of the event, conferences, workshops, challenges and competitions will be held to add more than 500 hours of specialized content in 11 thematic channels with simultaneous streaming transmission: Mainstage, Blockchain Channel, Business Channel, Creative Channel, Developer Channel, Gamer Channel, Iron Channel, Superpowers, Talent World, as well as 2 more workshop channels (Human and Tech).

First-rate guests

The Talent Land Digital Mexico will be one of the most important events in business and technology. If there is one thing that stands out, it is because of the poster of keynote speakers, such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak; the gurus and father of digital marketing, Seth Godin or the Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Among the guests also stands out the Mexican entrepreneur Marisa Laso, who has achieved, with a revolutionary business model, having more than 60 branches of the “Pastelería Marisa” in the same city, Guadalajara, in the state of Jalisco.

The event will also feature the presence of more than 50 edutubers specialized in different topics.

Competitions and awards

To foster a competitive and entrepreneurial spirit, the participants in the event will be able to develop their skills in the area called Talent Challenge. In addition, the national interuniversity competition for entrepreneurship projects, University Entrepeneur Battle, will be held.

Among the benefits of the attendees, which will include the 10,000 scholarship recipients from the government of El Salvador They will be able to count on exclusive benefits such as a certificate of participation, interaction and specialized networking through the official app of the event, as well as access to a job board.

