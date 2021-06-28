El Salvador will give free Bitcoins to its citizens



The delivery of the $ 30 in Bitcoins is done as an effort by the country to promote the use of Bitcoin as a common currency.

Apparently, in El Salvador they have a lot of faith that Bitcoin will be a good investment in the future, and it is that in addition to the fact that the country approved the cryptocurrency as a currency for legal use, now the government announced that it will give $ 30 of Bitcoins to its citizens.

The Central American country will deliver this amount of Bitcoins to each adult citizen who downloads and registers in the country’s new cryptocurrency app, called Chivo, as announced by President Nayib Bukele during a televised speech.

Bukele said earlier this month that he would introduce legislation to make Bitcoin legal tender. And now your Bitcoin Law will come into effect on September 7.

“This law is made to generate employment, to generate investment, and at no time will it affect anyone, as the opponents have tried to say with their dirty campaign,” said Bukele.

The Chivo crypto wallet will be compatible with both dollars and Bitcoin, and will be available on iOS and Android devices.

The wallet accepts dollars because, since former Salvadoran President Francisco Flores approved a dollarization law in 2001, the US dollar has been the most widely used legal tender in that country.

To enroll in the wallet, Salvadorans can download the app from an app store and enter their ID or ‘Unique Identity Document’ number from the country, as well as their phone number. When registering, the user will receive $ 30 in Bitcoin from the Salvadoran government as a gift.

“Normally, when you receive money, you can choose whether you want Bitcoin or not, but that $ 30 is to promote the use of Bitcoin and to promote the use of the application,” said Bukele.

The encryption application could be used to make purchases in stores using Bitcoin or also to withdraw dollars from certain ATMs.

Citizens can also pay taxes in Bitcoin after the law takes effect, as reported in Forbes.

Some people in El Salvador were concerned that Bitcoin would eventually replace the dollar as the only legal tender in the country, but Bukele said that will not happen. All salaries and pensions will continue to be paid in dollars and bank accounts containing dollars will not be converted to Bitcoin.

