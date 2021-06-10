El Salvador, where Bitcoin is legal tender, has a plan to obtain clean energy and mine it: use the volcanoes

This week we have attended a whole milestone in the world of cryptocurrencies and money, in general. Last Wednesday El Salvador became the first country to convert Bitcoin into legal tender. A most striking measure (which, of course, has raised the value of crypto), but which has not been without controversy.

Leaving aside the economic implications of the introduction of Bitcoin as legal tender, an interesting point is that now it’s time to mine those cryptocurrencies. This process consumes energy, nothing more and nothing less than about 129 TWh globally (0.6% of world energy consumption, although there are nuances), so El Salvador has announced a plan to do it with renewable energy: take advantage of the volcanoes.

Mining Bitcoin by harnessing geothermal energy

I’ve just instructed the president of @LaGeoSV (our state-owned geothermal electric company), to put up a plan to offer facilities for #Bitcoin mining with very cheap, 100% clean, 100% renewable, 0 emissions energy from our volcanos 🌋 This is going to evolve fast! 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/1316DV4YwT – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 9, 2021

This has been expressed by the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, on his Twitter account. In a series of publications, Bukele claims to have instructed LaGeo (the state geothermal energy company) to work out a plan to offer powered Bitcoin mining facilities “very cheap, 100% clean, 100% renewable and with zero emissions”. The key is to use volcanoes, which are not exactly rare in El Salvador.

In another tweet, the president claims that his engineers have dug a new well that “will provide 95 MW of geothermal energy” and that it is already being done. starting to design a Bitcoin mining hub around it. What you see in the video is water vapor and the principle is simple: hot water turns into steam and that steam drives a turbine that generates electrical energy.

Our engineers just informed me that they dug a new well, that will provide approximately 95MW of 100% clean, 0 emissions geothermal energy from our volcanos 🌋 Starting to design a full #Bitcoin mining hub around it. What you see coming out of the well is pure water vapor 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/SVph4BEW1L – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 9, 2021

Using geothermal energy from volcanoes is something that makes sense in a country like El Salvador. The country is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, so its volcanic territory is very active. Spread throughout its 21,041 square kilometers of surface there are 170 volcanoes of which 14 are active.

Another striking aspect is that this plan is launched just one day after Bitcoin has been approved as legal tender. It will be necessary to see how it is implemented and what is its integration into the system, since Bitcoin has certain limitations such as the small number of recurring transactions it supports or the commissions thereof.