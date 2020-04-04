El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said on Friday that the number of laboratory tests will double to 1,000 daily within five days to detect people infected with the new coronavirus.

“We have managed to double the laboratory capacity. From tomorrow (Saturday) 400 tests will be carried out daily,” said the president through his Twitter account.

Bukele added that “in five days we will be carrying out 1,000 daily tests” to detect COVID-19.

In El Salvador, at the moment, there are 56 confirmed cases of the disease that has already killed three people.

The president added that with the increase in the number of tests, “more confirmed cases” could be established, while “better treatment” could be given to the affected people and “search” for other people who may have been in contact with patients.

As part of the measures to try to contain the advance of the new coronavirus, the Bukele government decreed since March 21 a mandatory household quarantine.

This Friday, the president warned the employers of public transport buses that the units that do not provide service to the population will be seized at this time of “crisis”.

A group of bus entrepreneurs had announced that they will make their units “available” so that the government assumes the “responsibility” to provide the collective transport service, since the sector is “facing an imminent economic collapse.”