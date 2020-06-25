Community performs a prayer in Meanguera (El Salvador), in front of the monument dedicated to the victims of the El Mozote massacre in 1981. . / Rodrigo Sura / Archive

San Salvador, Jun 25 . .- An investigative court in El Salvador will resume hearings in the criminal proceedings on Friday for the massacre of some 1,000 peasants in El Mozote (1981) after more than three months of inactivity due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the victims’ attorneys reported Thursday.

According to Wilfredo Medrano, from the « María Julia Hernández » Legal Guardianship organization, the Investigating Court in the town of San Francisco Gotera (northeast) will swear in 3 experts proposed by the accusing party and 2 of the military’s attorneys prosecuted.

The hearing will also serve to schedule a series of inspections in the files of at least 7 barracks to seek information about the plans for the operation that led to the massacre, one of the largest in Latin America.

« Transitional justice is advancing in El Salvador, judicial inspections have been ordered in military archives, at least in 7 units of the @FUERZARMADASV (Armed Force), » the former attorney for Human Rights and member of the organization Cristosal published on his social networks. , David Morales.

A state registry estimates the number of victims of El Mozote at least 1,730, of whom 988 were executed, 48 survived the massacre, 665 are relatives of the murdered people and 29 suffered forced displacement.

According to the United Nations report, which reports on war crimes, between December 10 and 13, 1981 elite units of the Atlacatl Battalion tortured and executed « deliberately and systematically » children, men and women of the canton El Mozote and nearby sites.

The annulment of an amnesty law of 1993, through a ruling of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) in July 2016, allowed the reopening of the process.

For this massacre, perpetrated during the Salvadoran civil war (1980-1992), 16 retired soldiers are prosecuted for war crimes and crimes against humanity.