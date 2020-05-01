San Salvador, El Salvador.

The Savior added 424 cases of coronavirus after registering a rise of 29 infections, while the figure of dead it remains at 10, according to data consulted this Friday.

Health authorities carried out 1,406 tests on Thursday, with which they detected the 29 infections, the second highest number computed during the pandemic in The Savior and that represents an increase of 7.4%.

The death toll remains at 10, the recovered patients reached 125 and the “active” cases add up to 289.

According to the official site of the Ministry of Health on the COVID-19223 patients remained symptom-free, 57 were stable, 4 had a “moderate” prognosis and 3 “severe”. In “critical” state are 2 people.

The department of San Salvador is the epicenter of infections of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (disease-causing COVID-19) with 157 cases, 37%, followed by La Libertad (center) and Santa Ana (northwest) with 23 each.

The mandatory home quarantine and the national state of emergency will conclude on May 16, without the Salvadoran authorities ruling out a new extension.

“We are in the stage of maximum community contagion. Being away from home is an attack on your health and that of your family,” said the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, Thursday night on his Twitter account.

PRESIDENTIAL CLAIM

The president pointed out, in an unusually long message on his official Facebook account, that “thousands of people were seen on the streets breaking the quarantine.”

“Some say it is because they do not have to eat, and I do not doubt that in some cases it is true. But in most cases it is a lie, what really moves them (although they do not like to be told) is greed, vanity and irresponsibility, “said the president.

“God gave us the opportunity to stay home and save ourselves from this disease,” he said, but “it seems that Salvadorans are choosing to infect us and infect our families.”

“In a few days we will see the results of this, and we will ask God to help us. But I do not know if it will help us, because when he gave us the option to choose, we chose death,” he stressed.

At the end of March, thousands of people gathered at the headquarters of the National Center for Assistance and Administration of Subsidy (CENADE) in different cities to request information about a state food bond of $ 300.

People in El Salvador celebrate after a patient expires the coronavirus. Photo: .

The president ordered to close these centers and ordered that the consultations be carried out online and a call center.

On that occasion, he maintained that “although the agglomerations of today were regrettable,” their impact on the levels of contagion would be “alarming.”

“Assuming that out of all the CENADE 20,000 people had gathered, that would be less than a third of 1% of the population” and “0.3% of the population is not alarming, if the other 99.7% respected the quarantine” , he said.

On the other hand, about a hundred unionists broke this Friday the mandatory home quarantine due to the pandemic of COVID-19 to demonstrate from their vehicles for International Labor Day and with some messages of support for the management of Bukele.

“As a government we want to be forceful. We do not see it as a breakdown of the (quarantine) decree, we see it as a laudable gesture,” said Labor Minister Rolando Castro, after receiving a group of these union members.

The Bukele Executive has arrested 2,323 people for allegedly skipping the quarantine and despite the fact that the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court has prohibited this practice.

