SAN SALVADOR (AP) – The new Hospital El Salvador, built to deal with the emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, received the first patients on Wednesday to receive care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The patients were transferred from other hospitals that were about to collapse when the pandemic entered phase three, the stage of maximum transmission. During this phase, the main risk is saturation of the health system.

The first patients were transferred from the San Rafael Hospital, in the municipality of Santa Tecla, on the western outskirts of the capital, where according to official reports, 218 people have overcome the disease.

The director of the San Rafael Hospital, Yeerles Ramírez, told reporters that at least 85 health professionals from this hospital will be transferred to the new hospital, which has all the medical equipment and state-of-the-art technology.

The El Salvador Hospital is built in three phases. The first, which opened on Sunday, has 105 ICU beds and 295 intermediate care beds. In two weeks the second will be enabled, which will have another 664 intensive care beds and in the first weeks of August the last one will end, which as promised will have 1,000 ICU beds and an additional 1,000.

Meanwhile, the University of El Salvador expressed in a statement its rejoicing at the initial inauguration and they hope that it “represents the beginning of a comprehensive transformation of the hospital network in a neutral country that will lead us, finally, to eradicate the existing gap in infrastructure and health care process in marked quasi-class differences among the public ”.

The state university also asked President Nayib Bukele to « take a historic step and turn the El Salvador Hospital into the School Hospital of our Alma Mater, becoming the optimal space for the practice of professional meters in health sciences and where it can be offered care of the highest quality to those who need it ”.

« The El Salvador hospital is going to come to give that capacity, that relief of being able to liberate the health system, » said the health minister, Francisco Alabí.

The country registers 5,150 confirmed cases and 119 deaths from the coronavirus, while 2,940 have overcome the disease. Authorities also report 4,857 suspected cases.