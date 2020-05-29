San Salvador, El Salvador.

The Savior entered phase 3 of the pandemic COVID-19 after exceeding 2,100 infections confirmed, according to a memorandum from the Ministry of Health published by the local press and whose veracity was confirmed to . by a government spokesman.

Entering this phase implies that the capacity of the health system is insufficient to care for people infected with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causing the disease of the COVID-19.

The document establishes a series of indications for handling suspicious, asymptomatic and minor cases outside hospitals, “given that we are in Phase III.”

“Patient suspected of COVID-19 Asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, they will be sent to their home to carry out home quarantine for 14 days, “reads the document.

It also establishes the operation of a call center to “follow up on patients sent to home quarantine, leaving home visits for special cases and to assess complications.”

Health Minister Francisco Alabí said during a meeting with congress deputies on Wednesday that the country is in “frank growth” of infections.

This Thursday he assured these same legislators, with whom the Government is negotiating an emergency and economic reactivation law, that the third phase of the pandemic “is the insufficiency of the health system to manage patients.”

The official assured last weekend that, at that time, the areas in hospitals dedicated to the care of the COVID-19 They are operating at 95% capacity and after weeks of warning that the health system is on the verge of collapse.

The director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa F. Etienne, recently argued that the agency plans for the next few days in The Savior “an acceleration” of infections.

The Savior records 2,194 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 1,153 are active, 39 deceased and 1,557 suspected contagion patients.

