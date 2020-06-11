San Salvador, Jun 11 . .- The director for the Americas of the Human Rights Watch (HRW) organization, José Miguel Vivanco, described the treatment that President Nayib Bukele has with the Legislative and Judicial organs in El Salvador, a country that, in his opinion, is “a short distance from becoming a dictatorship.”

Vivanco pointed out during an interview with Efe in San Salvador that Bukele shows “conduct contrary to fundamental rights to public liberties, despotic conduct.”

The human rights defender has been one of the main critics of some actions by the Salvadoran president who, according to various sectors, have unbalanced the country’s constitutional order and put at risk the young democracy that exists after 12 years of armed conflict.

The also lawyer indicated that the “most serious” act committed by Bukele after a year in office is the interference by the Legislative Assembly with the military and armed police to pressure the deputies to ratify a loan for an anti-gang plan.

This is followed by the “lack of respect” and “brutal treatment” of the Judicial and Legislative organs, and their “imposition behavior” in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

BUKELE’S FIRST YEAR OF GOVERNMENT

HRW’s director for the Americas said that Bukele’s first year as president of El Salvador “has been a year that I would say has given serious and serious concerns about the lack of respect for democratic institutions in the country, the media and communication, whom he attacks and stigmatizes as part of a rhetoric known in the region proper to populist leaders. “

Also, he pointed out, he has shown during this first year a “very aggressive and tense relationship”, and “total lack of consideration and respect” for the Legislative Assembly.

“I believe that the most serious fact that has occurred during the first year (of his government) has been the use of brute force, specifically military personnel uniformed with weapons in the first days of February,” he said.

On February 9, Bukele entered the legislative compound with police and soldiers armed with rifles, sat in the chair of the president of that organ of state and after a prayer left the place to address a group of his followers who were waiting for him outside the legislative compound.

For Vivanco “the act of communicating with God makes all this phenomenon really very worrying, because we know what the mix of politics with religion represents in human history”.

“It was God, according to him, that he advised him to withdraw from Congress and give legislators one more week to approve a security loan,” he said.

A BRUTAL TREATMENT OF SUPREME LEGISLATORS AND JUDGES

According to the human rights expert, Bukele has had a “brutal deal” with lawmakers and the Supreme Court, “against which he has not had the slightest compunction about publicly disobeying and disregarding his decisions, in which in repeated rulings they have demanded that he modify his draconian policy “with which he has, for example, faced the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) declared the majority of executive decrees and laws that have governed the quarantine of the coronavirus in the country unconstitutional, including two states of emergency.

“He (Bukele) has ignored these rulings, he has laughed at the magistrates of the Court and when he can attack them, he rudely and childishly distorts the rulings of the Supreme Court and when they order him to modify his policy, he uses the well-known and already boring crutch that he is not going to be the murderer of hundreds of Salvadorans, “he said.

NEXT TO A DICTATORSHIP?

The lawyer said that “there are enough examples that show conduct contrary to fundamental rights and public liberties, despotic conduct by the current president of El Salvador.”

He said that he would not “be so concerned about a confrontation between the political class in El Salvador, because that is something, I would say, that is normal in a democracy.”

“In all Latin American countries there are tensions and conflicts, debates that are really very rough and harsh among political actors. However, what I notice in the case of El Salvador is not a confrontation between powers or a kind of train crashes, here what there is, first, in relation to the Executive and the Judiciary is contempt, it is an attitude of total disobedience and defiance of the Court’s rulings, “he assured.

Read more

He stressed “the rulings are respected, and that is what Mr. Bukele is not used to doing, nor apparently wants to do.”

Regarding the Legislative Assembly, Vivanco pointed out that “the president simply has to understand that he does not have enough support in Congress and then he has to abandon his claims or modify his proposals because he does not have enough votes and then he must negotiate” .

“I believe that everything El Salvador is experiencing is of greater danger and I believe that we are within walking distance of El Salvador becoming a dictatorship, and that is why we must support Salvadoran democratic institutions, because El Salvador is not yet a dictatorship, it is a democracy and the best evidence is that it has an independent judiciary, “he said.

He considered that, despite the popularity of the head of state, of “his trolls”, that is, these mechanisms that he uses through social networks to intimidate, intimidate and attack those who cross his path, and his propaganda demagogic there are magistrates of the Court who have the courage to defend the Constitution of El Salvador and that is worth supporting it internationally “.

“If the international community does not react vigorously, forcefully to the abuses of the rule of law and the democratic system that occur daily in El Salvador by the Executive led by Bukele, it is probable that we are playing the discounts that the validity of a democratic order, “he said.

AND THE CIVIL SOCIETY?

For Vivanco, Salvadoran civil society is “very active, very attentive” and “I think it has proven to be very vibrant and also ready and committed to defending the constitutional order, I think it is not easy to work from El Salvador.”

“With the political pressure imposed by the head of state, for the use he has, also, of the Army and the Police, for the brutality shows, it is obviously not easy to fight for democracy and for the rule of law, but there is no alternatives, there are no options and we must continue defending those spaces before they are abolished by the current regime, “he said.

This current regime, said Vivanco, “has already hinted, like other autocrats in the region, that he also intends to modify the Constitution, with a single and main objective which is to try to achieve reelection.”

“We already saw that movie in Latin America, one of the main architects of this type of project with which he seeks to perpetuate himself in power is (Hugo) Chávez himself in Venezuela and look at how Venezuela is today with a dictator like (Nicolás) Maduro, “he pointed out.

He added that in a country like El Salvador that “has a young democracy and that has gone through a civil war, with so many deaths and victims, we must ensure that democracy continues to consolidate and deepen and that it is subject to a setback thanks to the lust for power of the current head of state. “

PANDEMIC MANAGEMENT

In the opinion of Vivanco, the Salvadoran president has decided to impose, without having a scientific basis, a quarantine of 30 or more days for those who, according to the police, “are outside their homes without justification or who arrive in the country abroad “

Also, he pointed out, the arbitrary arrests of people who allegedly violated the quarantine and the lack of information to people who are in containment centers, regarding the taking of tests, their results and the length of stay in these places, are other criticisms of Bukele.

“The decision is not a police or military decision, it must be a health center that evaluates and makes a decision,” he added.

.