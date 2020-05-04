The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, warned this Sunday (03.05.2020) that the health system of the Central American country is headed for “collapse”, after 44 new cases of COVID-19 were registered this Saturday, for a total out of 490.

“We are in the stage of maximum community contagion and on the way to the collapse of our health system,” said the president from his Twitter account.

Bukele shared a video in which the bodies of alleged victims of COVID-19 are observed, and noted: “This is Mexico, a country with much more resources than us” and “it is a matter of a couple of weeks for us to see this here if not we do something already ».

Health authorities carried out 1,635 tests on Saturday and detected 44 new infections, which represents an increase of 9.86%. This number of cases is the highest since the first contagion was detected last March 18.

1 new deceased patient / 16 new cured patients We are in the stage of maximum community contagion and on the way to the collapse of our health system. Although it is not much use to remind them, if it is not STRICTLY NECESSARY, #QuedateEnCasa – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) May 3, 2020

The deceased remain in 11, the “active” cases number 325, of which 253 patients have no symptoms, 56 are stable, 4 have a “moderate” prognosis and 9 “severe”. In “critical” state are 3 people.

The department of San Salvador is the epicenter of new coronavirus infections with 188 cases (38.3%). They are followed by La Libertad (center) and Santa Ana (northwest) with 31 and 30, respectively.

The Bukele Executive has arrested 2,394 people for allegedly skipping quarantine, despite the fact that the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court has prohibited this practice.

The mandatory home quarantine and the national state of emergency will conclude on May 16, without the Salvadoran authorities ruling out a new extension.

