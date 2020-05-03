Disinfection of streets in El Salvador, by the coronavirus. (Free Press Photo: .)

“We are in the stage of maximum community contagion and on the way to the collapse of our health system,” said the president from his Twitter account.

Bukele shared a video, in which bodies of alleged victims of the covid-19 are observed, and noted that “this is Mexico, a country with much more resources than us” and “it is a matter of a couple of weeks for us to see this here , if we don’t do something already ”.

Health authorities carried out 1,635 tests on Saturday and detected 44 new infections of the coronavirus, representing an increase of 9.86%.

This number of cases is the highest since the first contagion was detected last March 18.

The deceased remain at 11, the “active” cases total 325, of which 253 patients have no symptoms, 56 are stable, 4 have a “moderate” prognosis and 9 “severe”. In “critical” state are 3 people.

The department of San Salvador is the epicenter of new coronavirus infections with 188 cases, 38.3%, followed by La Libertad (center) and Santa Ana (northwest) with 31 and 30, respectively.

The people in the “containment centers” total 3,921 and a total of 5,708 came out of the quarantine.

The Bukele Executive has arrested 2,394 people for allegedly skipping the quarantine and despite the fact that the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court has prohibited this practice.

The mandatory home quarantine and the national state of emergency will conclude on May 16, without the Salvadoran authorities ruling out a new extension.

The president sent Congress “a series of sanitary and economic measures, so that we can better safeguard the health and economy of Salvadorans,” without detailing the points of the initiative. EFE