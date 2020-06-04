In the midst of the health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and when El Salvador is at the peak of contagion, the Central American nation was hit by tropical storm Amanda, which according to the Government, left a trail of destruction in its wake and aggravated the situation of thousands of people living in vulnerable areas.

To confront the emergency, the Salvadoran Congress approved the use of 389 million dollars, from the International Monetary Fund, destined to strengthen the health system and the work of local governments. According to the deputy Orlando Candray, from the ARENA party, it is necessary to provide the Executive with resources to implement humanitarian actions.

“But there is no doubt that at this time we must confront with all weapons in hand, we are giving the government all the resources to fulfill its constitutional duty,” said the official.

The amount is part of the 2 billion dollars whose endorsement the Executive requested the parliament to negotiate, through securities or loans, to attend to the national emergency.

The discussions between the Executive and the Legislative have been constant, and have included strong criticism of President Nayib Bukele to the deputies for not ratifying the funds. The Minister of Finance, Nelson Fuentes, said that if the budget reform was not approved, it would be causing a lack of financing to meet both emergencies and comply with the State’s obligations.

“We ask the Legislative Assembly to expedite the approval of the first rounds so that we can return to the assembly and ratify the loans and then the budget allocation, there is still a long way to go.” noted the minister.

However, the help of friendly countries has been timely to meet the needs of those most affected. The United States government alone donated more than $ 120,000 in assistance, which includes hygiene kits, mats, blankets and various supplies that will be delivered to shelters and vulnerable communities in the country.

“We will continue to mobilize funds in the way possible to continue supporting El Salvador, in these difficult times and reaffirm our commitment to all Salvadorans,” said the United States Ambassador to San Salvador, Ronald Johnson. ensuring that they will continue with the mission of saving lives and accompanying the most affected families.

El Salvador continues the red alert at the national level due to the increase in rainfall expected from this Thursday due to the threat of tropical storm Cristóbal that will prolong rainfall until the weekend.