SAN SALVADOR, Apr 12 (.) – El Salvador’s Congress on Sunday extended a series of sanitary measures to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, although it remained in doubt whether a law to suspend constitutional guarantees will continue in force after several complaints of violations of human rights.

The deputies extended a national emergency decree for four more days so that the household quarantine and suspension of classes are maintained in the country, and orders the installation of sanitary cords.

The emergency law was originally passed on March 14 and ended on Sunday night. So far, El Salvador reports 125 confirmed cases and six deaths related to the new strain of the virus.

However, the legislators did not reach an agreement to extend an extension to a criticized regime of exception that, among other limitations, restricts the free movement of the population, as well as public meetings that do not have the approval of the authorities, and it expires on Monday night.

The Supreme Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered the government of the president, Nayib Bukele, to refrain from arresting people who had failed to comply with the mandatory home quarantine and prohibited the authorities from seizing cars or property of the detainees.

Even so, the president ordered on Saturday that all people must use a mask as of Monday, as well as people who drive a vehicle without justification will be sent to containment centers for 30 days, their driver’s license and the vehicle will be seized.

(Report by Nelson Renteria, edited by Noé Torres and Sharay Angulo)