El Sabadell, thinking of returning as soon as possible

05/31/2021 at 7:41 PM CEST

Joan Blanch

With a press conference by the president of the Center d’Esports Sabadell, Esteve CalzadaTomorrow at 12:30 pm, the new project of the Harlequin team begins in the 1st RFEF with the sole objective of returning to professional football as soon as possible.

A complicated challenge and one for which most of the forty outfits in the new category will choose. Today has been a difficult day for players, coaching staff, fans and managers, who a year after the promotion were again faced with the harsh reality, but soon they will be excited again with their Center d’Esports Sabadell.

And surely the first spark of illusion will give it Road at noon tomorrow, at the press conference of the balance of the 2020/2021 season, when it begins to reel off the most important points and who knows if the first key names of the 2021-2022 project of the Harlequin team.