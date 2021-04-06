El Sabadell, four points from salvation

04/06/2021 at 7:23 PM CEST

Joan Blanch

It had been a long time, since the start of the Smartbank League with those five consecutive defeats, that the Center d’Esports Sabadell was not so far from being able to save the category. The last day of the league has left the worst possible results for Antonio Hidalgo’s team, since apart from the defeat conceded in the Leganés field, we must add the victories of direct rivals such as Castellón, Cartagena or Real Zaragoza.

Only the defeat of Lugo and the tie of Logroñés give a little air to the harlequins who see how direct rivals have started to add three at a time. With nine days to go, Sabadell will have to win about five games if they want to remain. Right now teams like Castellón or Zaragoza seem to have escaped the burning and others like Lugo or Logroñés will fully wait for what may happen with Tenerife and Oviedo.

In these circumstances, next Sunday’s duel against Cartagena takes even more prominence and importance. A direct rival in the fight for salvation, right now with three points more than those of Antonio Hidalgo, and who come from beating Alcorcón on Monday in another dramatic duel. The Harlequin coach is studying how to make his team as competitive as possible and it would not be surprising if he introduced changes with respect to the eleven that came out to play in Butarque.

In addition, another aspect that Sabadell wants to improve in this final stretch is that of unforced errors. In Leganés two of them cost the goals and it is a trend that has been repeated in recent games. Obviously the victory against Cartagena happens to break once and for all with the bad streak of the Sabadell in Creu Alta, where They have only been able to win two games and where they do not know victory so far in 2021.