‘El Risitas’ dies after a relapse of his disease

Juan Joya, known as ‘The Giggles’, died this Wednesday afternoon at the age of 65 at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville after a relapse of his disease, according to sources consulted by ABC Sevilla.

The actor from ‘Torrente 3: El protector’, who became known in the late 90s when he was discovered by Jesús Quintero in programs such as’ El vagamundo, ‘Ratones coloraos’ or’ El loco de la hill ‘with his mythical laugh underwent surgery in September 2020 in which they had to amputate a leg.

Stayed admitted to the hospital since then and until this Wednesday, when they had to transfer him from the hospital after a relapse of his cardiovascular disease.

Actor and film director Santiago Segura He has been one of the first to mourn his death through social networks. “Very sad news … Juan Joya has passed away “, confirmed the filmmaker and director of the Torrente films – he worked with Joya in one of them – in a tweet in which he highlighted “his good humor and laughter”, which became “known throughout Spain after his appearances on the program by Jesús Quintero. He was an endearing guy. “