Grand Theft Auto V It came out of a promotion when it arrived totally free last week through the Epic Games Store on PC.

This is why it seems like a good time to remember some of the curious facts that surround the title of Rockstar Games released seven years ago.

Did you know that a Chilean song did you take one of the radios in the game? You probably sang it several times, because East Los FM It is one of the preferred stations of Trevor Phillips and those that appear randomly inside vehicle radios towards the desert or rural areas of The Saints.

“The King and I” is the song of the local band “The Black Angels”, a group originating in the 70s from the city of San Carlos, Ñuble Region, to later jump to the entire world.

As part of the album “And I’ll be back” premiered precisely in 1970, the ensemble achieved an international agreement with EMI MUSIC that allowed them to eradicate themselves in Mexico in the early 1980s, and with which they played in much of the world, including the United States.

His boleros and ballads, typical of Latin America, fit very well with the public in Mexico that quickly gave them fame and that keeps them active to this day.

Finally, it was in September 2013 with the release of the game that it was known that Grand Theft Auto V He had adopted the song within his “Mexican-Latin radio” selection, for the reason already mentioned.

East Los FM It is hosted by broadcasters Camilo Lara and Don Cheto, both from Mexico.

