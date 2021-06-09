‘El Quillo’ sentenced for the murder of journalist Javier Valdez

Jesús Bustamante / Correspondent

SINALOA

A trial judge handed down a conviction against Juan Francisco Picos Barrueta, alias “El Quillo”, the perpetrator in the murder of journalist and writer Javier Valdez Cárdenas, committed on May 15, 2017 in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

After a month of trial, and 18 tests, the lawyers managed to verify that Valdez Cárdenas was murdered for his journalistic work, which represents a very important step in the search for justice, said the director of Propuesta Cívica, Sara Mendiola, who accompanied the whole process.

The judge has taken into account to issue the conviction, the journalistic work carried out by Javier Valdez and that his murder was precisely the consequence of his investigative work, ”he stated.

In the next few days the judge will notify the sentence against Juan Francisco Picos Barrueta, who is being asked for the maximum penalty of 50 years in prison, plus reparation for the damage.

For Griselda Triana, Javier Valdez’s widow, it is barely half the process, because exemplary punishment is sought for Dámaso López Serrano, alias “El Mini Lic”, who is fully identified as the intellectual author.

There is not the slightest doubt that Javier was murdered on the orders of this subject, out of anger, out of hatred, because they did not like the publication in which Javier pointed to the ‘Mini Lic’ as a prop gunman, as someone who did not have the sizes of his father Dámaso López Núñez, the one who paid for them to compose corridos for him ”, he pointed out.

The lawyers of Propuesta Cívica reported that there is already an extradition process against López Serrano, but he must conclude his sentence in the United States, before he can be tried in Mexico, and because he is a protected witness, it will be a diplomatic job the power to bring it.

Picos Barrueta is the second sentenced for the murder of Javier Valdez, in 2020 Heriberto Picos Barraza, alias “El Koala”, received 14 years 8 months in prison, in an abbreviated procedure.

The third material author was Luis Idelfonso “N”, alias “El Diablo”, executed in September 2007 in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora; his body was found together with another subject inside a vehicle in the Moctezuma colony, completely charred, so forensic genetic tests were necessary to identify them.



