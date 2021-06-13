El Porfirio is linked to the trial for the disappearance of young people in Bar Quito

MEXICO CITY.

It was linked to process Jehoshaphat “N”, alias “El Porfirio”, related to the disappearance of two young people, which occurred on August 29, 2020, during a shooting that occurred at Bar Quito, located in the Azcapotzalco mayor’s office.

According to the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, the data provided allowed a control judge to determine to process him for his probable participation in crimes against health, in its form of drug dealing, under the hypothesis of sale; carrying a firearm for the exclusive use of the armed forces, threat of kidnapping and bribery.

As a precautionary measure, imposed justified preventive detention, for the first of the illegal and, unofficially, for the possession of a weapon, of which a federal judge declined jurisdiction.

At the continuation hearing, the agent of the Public Ministry of the Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation of Relevant Matters reiterated the corresponding accusations and the control judge set two months as a deadline for the closing of the complementary investigation.

“El Porfirio” was detained by agents of the Investigative Police (PDI) in the Artes Gráficas neighborhood, Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office, in possession of 39 doses of cocaine, as well as a bag with 132 grams of the same substance; seven plastic bags of marijuana and a gun, 45 caliber, black.

This subject could also be related to two investigation folders initiated in the then Investigation Office for the Attention of Children and Adolescents in December 2019 and in February 2020 for the crimes of robbery from passersby and theft of objects, as well as with another investigation folder started in September 2018, in the Venustiano Carranza Territorial Investigation Prosecutor’s Office, for the crimes of concealment by reception and robbery of passersby.