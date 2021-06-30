El Paso will vaccinate workers from the Ciudad Juárez maquiladoras, starting July 6 at a border crossing

El Paso County announced that next Tuesday, July 6 will begin to perform a mass vaccination against COVID-19 of the people who they work in the maquilas, which are located in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

The mass vaccination is scheduled to take place at the Tornillo port of entry, according to reports provided by El Paso County officials.

Vaccine Costs Paid by US-Operated Companies

Ricardo Samaniego, county judge applauded the success of the negotiations with the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) and the General Services Administration.

Thus, it will be the plants managed by the United States in Juarez City those that will absorb the cost of the vaccines, which will be applied to the workers of the Mexican maquilas.

“I believe with all my heart that we need to have regional collective immunity,” emphasized the El Paso County judge during the meeting he held with the commissioners, according to what was published by the Border Report website.

They seek a mass vaccination

He said that the mass vaccination of workers in the maquilas of Ciudad Juárez it will be a big step for a total reopening of the border.

“People are ready to return, those who are not essential (travelers) are very interested in returning to our stores,” said Samaniego.

He indicated that there is still no specific schedule for the application of coronavirus vaccines, it is estimated that it will be carried out from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (local time).

At that time it is estimated that the vaccine can be applied at approximately 1,500 workers from Ciudad Juárez, which would be transported by bus to the Tornillo port of entry.

The transfer will be the responsibility of the employer, said Judge Samaniego.

In logistics, it is planned that buses will be used to transport workers to the Tornillo port of entry.

Buses are expected to arrive in approximately 20 minute intervals. In each unit A nurse and a representative from the human resources department will travel.

According to plan, the workers of the Ciudad Juárez maquilasThey will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single dose.

Given the movement that was registered by the massive vaccination against the coronavirus, Samaniego assured that there will be no negative impact on the normal activities of the Tornillo border crossing.

“We recognize that we are a border community and we want to support an effort that will have a positive impact on health on both sides of the border. ”, Highlighted the CBP, through a statement.

“The space that is used as a vaccination site is within the footprint of the border crossing, but is not currently used to facilitate the entry of commercial cargo or travelers to the United States,” he said.

You can also read:

–Man who abused his 10-year-old stepdaughter is sentenced to life imprisonment

– Child victim of bullying dies; he was tied to a horse that dragged him

–Hispano forgives his wife who offered a gang member $ 2,000 to kill him

–Champlain Towers: They reveal a letter to neighbors that warned about the worrying deterioration of the concrete in a building that collapsed