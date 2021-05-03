El Palmar wins 0-1 at the home of Deportiva Minera

05/02/2021 at 10:54 PM CEST

El Palmar played and won 0-1 as a visitor last Sunday’s match at the Angel Celdran Mining Coliseum. The Sports Mining He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last duel held against the Minerva. On the visitors’ side, El Palmar won their last match 2-0 at home in the competition against Huércal-Overa. With this score, the Bealense team is fourth, while El Palmar is second at the end of the duel.

The first half of the match started in a positive way for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Tato in the 38th minute. With this 0-1 the first part of the match concluded.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the result 0-1.

With this result, the Sports Mining remains with 28 points and El Palmar it goes up to 29 points.

On the following day the team of Transient Martinez will face against Totana Olympic, while El Palmar Juanfran Ibáñez will be measured against him Lorca.

Data sheetDeportiva Minera:Marcos, Chiqui, Gabi, Copo, Alvaro, Martinez, Perez, Abenzá, Santiago, Dani Ruiz and El HassaniEl Palmar:Adrian Martinez, Sánchez, Andrés García, Pablo Martínez, Tato, Tyler Gary, Carlos, Salinas, Sampa, Guillermo and Matias AquinoStadium:Angel Celdran Mining ColiseumGoals:Tato (0-1, min. 38)