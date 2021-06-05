El Palmar welcomes Deportiva Minera to its fiefdom

06/05/2021 at 7:11 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 18:30 the match of the ninth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute to El Palmar Yet the Sports Mining in the El Palmar Sports Center.

El Palmar comes to the ninth meeting with the intention of improving his performance in the championship after signing a draw against him Huércal-Overa in their last meeting. Since the competition began, the hosts have won three of the eight games played so far, with a streak of 39 goals in favor and 33 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Sports Mining managed to defeat the Minerva 7-0 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Okra, Alvaro, Trujillo, Excuse Y Flake, so he hopes to repeat the result, this time in the stadium of El Palmar. To date, of the eight games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won four of them with a figure of 32 goals in favor and 25 against.

Paying attention to performance as a home team, El Palmar He has won twice and has drawn twice in four games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. At the exits, the Sports Mining has a balance of one victory, one loss and two draws in four games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with El Palmar to take the victory.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the El Palmar Sports Center, obtaining as a result three defeats and two draws in favor of El Palmar. In turn, the visiting squad accumulates three matches in a row without knowing the defeat at home against El Palmar. The last game they played El Palmar and the Sports Mining in this tournament it was in December 2019 and ended with a score of 4-0 in favor of the visitors.

Currently, the Sports Mining it is ahead in the classification with a difference of three points with respect to its rival. El Palmar He has 35 points in the box, ranking third. For its part, the Sports Mining it has 38 points and occupies the first position in the classification.