El Palmar remains with the victory against Huércal-Overa (2-0)

04/25/2021 at 3:52 PM CEST

El Palmar won 2-0 against Huércal-Overa during the match played this Sunday in the El Palmar Sports Center. El Palmar wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Murcia city by a score of 1-0. As for the visiting team, the Huércal-Overa had to settle for a three-way tie against him Minerva. With this defeat the Huércal-Overa was placed in fifth position at the end of the duel, while El Palmar is fourth.

The first part of the game started in a positive way for El Palmar, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Tyler gary moments after the start of the game, in minute 3, concluding the first half with a 1-0 score.

In the second period came the goal for the Palma team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival with a new goal of Tyler gary, who thus achieved a double at 57 minutes, thus ending the match with a final score of 2-0.

In the chapter on changes, soccer players from El Palmar who entered the game were Ruiz, With that, Bouquets, Robert Y Amador replacing William, Matias Aquino, Carlos, Salinas Y Tyler gary, while changes in the Huércal-Overa They were Elder brother, Damian, Asensio Y Jaime Lorente, who entered to replace Nader, Alex Bautista, Heredia Y Jose David.

The referee showed five yellow cards, three for Matias Aquino, William Y Amador, from the local team and two for Alex Bautista Y Jay, of the visiting team.

For the moment, El Palmar and the Huércal-Overa they remain tied at 26 points in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The following day will face the Huércal-Overa with the Totana Olympic. For its part, El Palmar will be measured against the Sports Mining.

Data sheetEl Palmar:Adrian Martinez, Sánchez, Andrés García, Pablo Martínez, Tato, Tyler Gary (Amador, min.85), Carlos (Ramos, min.76), Salinas (Roberto, min.76), Sampa, Guillermo (Ruiz, min.63 ) and Matias Aquino (Conesa, min.63)Huércal-Overa:Javi García, Guruceaga, Ivan Ezequiel, Barinovs, Alex Bautista (Damian, min.55), Javi, Campanas, Heredia (Asensio, min.75), José David (Jaime Lorente, min.75), Nader (Nano, min. 28) and JayStadium:El Palmar Sports CenterGoals:Tyler Gary (1-0, min. 3) and Tyler Gary (2-0, min. 57)