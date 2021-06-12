El Palmar defends its leadership against Lorca

06/12/2021 at 6:10 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 18:00 the match of the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which they will face the Lorca already El Palmar at the Francisco Artés Carrasco.

The Lorca seeks to improve their championship ranking after suffering a defeat against him Minerva in the previous match by a score of 2-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have not won any of the nine games played so far, with 14 goals scored against 76 conceded.

On the visitors’ side, El Palmar managed to defeat the Sports Mining 5-0 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Tyler gary, Matias Aquino, Tiko, With that Y Carlos, so he hopes to repeat the marker, this time in the fiefdom of the Lorca. To date, of the nine games he has played El Palmar In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won four of them with a balance of 44 goals for and 33 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Lorca He has a record of three defeats and a draw in four games played in his field, so visits to the Francisco Artés Carrasco stadium are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At the exits, El Palmar They have won once and been beaten once in their four games so far, making them quite a strong opponent away from home that the hosts will have to face.

The two rivals have already met before at the Francisco Artés Carrasco, in fact, the numbers show two victories in favor of the Lorca. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have won two games in a row at home against El Palmar. The last match they played on Lorca Y El Palmar This tournament took place in January 2020 and ended with a 2-5 result in favor of the Lorca.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of the Third Division, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of 32 points. The Lorca He arrives at the meeting with six points in his locker and occupying the tenth place before the game. For its part, El Palmar he is the current leader of the Second Phase of the Third Division and has 38 points.