El Palmar achieves a draw against Lorca (1-1)

06/13/2021 at 10:00 PM CEST

The Lorca Y El Palmar they tied one at Francisco Artés Carrasco during their last match in the Second Phase of the Third Division that took place this Sunday. The Lorca wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Minerva by a score of 2-1 and at the moment he had a seven-game losing streak. On the part of the visiting team, El Palmar He came from winning 5-0 in his fief to the Sports Mining in the last game held. After the score, the home team was in tenth position, while El Palmar he came in third place at the end of the match.

The first part of the duel started in an unbeatable way for the Palma team, who opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Robert in minute 11. However, the team from Lorca in minute 28 achieved the tie with a goal of Vega, thus ending the first half with the result of 1-1.

In the second half both the Lorca Y El Palmar They were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (1-1).

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Lorca gave entrance to Jose Carrasco for Adam, while El Palmar gave entrance to Carlos, Matias Aquino, Tiko, Javier Y Tyler gary for Robert, With that, Bouquets, Miralles Y Koke.

The referee decided to caution three players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Daniel Ayen Y Carralero and on the part of El Palmar admonished Tyler gary.

At the moment, the Lorca is left with seven points and El Palmar with 39 points.

Data sheetLorca:Embela, Carralero, Viveros, Daniel Ayen, Adam (Jose Carrasco, min. 54), Vandelli, François, Dani Casado, Casian, Vega and PeláezEl Palmar:Jose Pablo, Pablo Martínez, Tato, Koke (Tyler Gary, min.76), Sánchez, Ramos (Tiko, min.66), Amador, Conesa (Matias Aquino, min.57), Miralles (Javier, min.76), Ruiz and Roberto (Carlos, min.57)Stadium:Francisco Artés CarrascoGoals:Roberto (0-1, min. 11) and Vega (1-1, min. 28)