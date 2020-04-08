It is not the first technological experience in this fight against the expansion of the coronavirus, and the way events are unfolding does not appear to be the last. In this case, it comes from the hand of the Government of the Basque Country, which just today announces that it begins a special collaboration with one of the technology companies in its region: Sherpa.ai.

The objective of the Government led by Iñigo Urkullu is to anticipate the situation to know the status of the number of ICUs needed in seven days. For this, according to the Lehndakari, they want to rely on the artificial intelligence system created by Sharpa.ai and which has been adapted for the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. In this sense, the company founded by Xabi Uribe –and that has gone from having a business model focused on virtual assistants to offering its Artificial Intelligence technology to third parties– has developed a platform at the service of the Community to manage emergency services. System that, as confirmed, have been brewing for several weeks together with the Ministry of Health of the Basque Country.

Currently only available in the Basque Country, the system analyzes all public data that the Community’s emergency services have been generating these days. With this information, they explain, they are able to have a more or less reliable prediction of medical needs in the centers of the region seven days in advance, and therefore anticipate spikes and collapses. Especially with regard to the number of ICUs required; one of the most critical points of health care for COVID-19 patients at the moment.

In addition, they add, with this system they also have the ability to recognize patterns and trends regarding the activity and evolution of viruses in the medical centers of the Basque Country to anticipate, among other issues, new sources of infection that arise once the peak passes of infections. The results of these predictions, they point out, will be public, so there will be signs of their evolution.

Would it be applicable in other regions? The reality is that once the platform was designed, it would only have to be adapted to the regional data of each community. Sources close to the process add, in addition, that despite the contribution of public data, closeness with the administration is also important when taking into account other variables. In this sense, its transfer to other Communities would be complicated, although it would not be impossible. Taking into account, also, the ways of measuring infections, patients and deceased in the different Autonomous Communities, consequence of the autonomy of the health in each one of them.

Sherpa image with a data visualization (not real)

The chaos of applications

They make it clear from Sherpa.ai that this agreement with the Government of the Basque Country has nothing to do with the other technological experiences that have been registered during the pandemic in Spain. As can be the one launched in Madrid and now adapted for the Central Government.

It is not a system for citizenship and uses public data – and anonymized -, so the long debate of control by geolocation of governments. Now, can you get data from medical forecasts without knowing the behavior of citizens? For the Basque Country, for the moment, this position is enough to get ahead. Although its positioning starts from a comparative base with South Korea or Singapore, where they say technological systems have been used to fight the virus, the experiences – successful on the other hand – on the other side of the planet encompassed complete control over citizens and the system.

From the point of view of Open Coronavirus, another proposal to fight the pandemic in Spain, the activity that has to be a compendium of analyzes that are focused on the control of the health and movement of citizens in conjunction with the situation of Medical centers. All unified in a data system managed by the different regional governments to anticipate new sources of contagion and possible specific actions.

