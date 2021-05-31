El Paiosaco-Hierros win 0-1 at the home of UD Atios

05/31/2021 at 10:02 AM CEST

The Paiosaco-Irons won the UD Atios 0-1 during the match held this Sunday in the Or Carballo. The UD Atios wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the CSD Arzua by a score of 4-0. For his part, Paiosaco-Irons he won at his stadium 2-1 his last match in the competition against the Pontellas. Thanks to this result, the Larachés team is tenth, while the UD Atios it is ninth at the end of the duel.

The first team to score was the Paiosaco-Irons, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Jesus Sayes in minute 12. With this 0-1 ended the first part of the duel.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 0-1.

In the changes chapter, the players of the UD Atios who entered the game were Xowi, Shadow Y Javier replacing Alonso, Ronald Y Johnny, while changes in the Paiosaco-Irons They were Josiño Y Modia, who entered to replace Ventola Y Eiroa.

A total of seven yellow cards and two red cards were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Pablo Mota, Pacheco, Javi Y Adrian Mouriño and red card to Pablo Mota (2 yellow) and Pacheco (2 yellow). For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Ricardo Alvarez placeholder image, Tani Y Ventola.

With this result, the UD Atios remains with 28 points and the Paiosaco-Irons it goes up to 25 points.

The next day the Porriño team will play at home against the Fisterra, Meanwhile he Paiosaco-Irons will seek the triumph in his fief before him Ourense.

Data sheetUD Atios:Ferreira, Javi, Alonso (Xowi, min.58), Ronald (Sombri, min.60), Pacheco, Pablo Mota, Johnny (Javier, min.74), Alonso (Xowi, min.58), Adrian Mouriño, Marcos and Manu VilánPaiosaco-Hierros:Rama, Gamallo, Ventola (Josiño, min.46), Tani, Adri Casariego, Verdejo, Eiroa (Modia, min.68), Juanma, Ricardo Alvarez, Jesús Sayes and OteroStadium:Or CarballoGoals:Jesús Sayes (0-1, min. 12)