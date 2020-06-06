For the first time in nearly three months, Frederick Martinez hosted his Saturday show live through Color Vision. “El Pachá” arrived in Santo Domingo on Friday “in a ball” by plane, before undergoing a tedious health and migration protocol for the coronavirus.

To travel to the Dominican Republic, the United States authorities do not allow it without a medical certification that supports the negative proof of the traveler to the Covid-19, said the animator.

In the week, “El Pachá” went to a clinic in New York, where the test was performed.

“After the test came back negative, I went to Miami by bus, 26 hours because the person who was willing to do me the favor told me: – it would be better for me to bring you from Miami to the Dominican Republic.”

+ At Miami airport

Before boarding, he told LISTÍN DIARIO that a protocol must be passed. “Upon arrival in Miami I had to receive an examination by the Miami Health authorities and I was waiting.”

For the process, he arrived four hours before at the airport, in which “there is a distancing procedure, I had to take the proof, an official letter from the city …”.

Upon arrival in the Dominican Republic by private plane, by “a friend’s management, I stayed for several hours, but with the proper request because the world changed. “

In the Dominican territory, equally, the doctors carried out check-ups, “go through the migration area, basically certify the temperature part …” and other precautions ordered by the authorities.

“For me It was tedious because it was something new in my life. I am used to traveling with a briefcase because I come every weekend for more than eight from New York to the Dominican Republic and from the Dominican Republic to New York and I have traveled around 812 trips to come and do Saturdays Pégate and Gana with El Pachá , from 12:00 noon to 4:00 in the afternoon, “he said.

Then he insisted: “It really was a little difficult, tedious, but something new, a new routine and we have no other way to do this protocol and what we call this trip.”