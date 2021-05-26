“El Niño” is back: Fernando Torres announced his return to football after two years retired



“El Niño” won everything with the Spanish team.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Fernando Torres announced his “return” through Instagram. An enigmatic post by the legendary 37-year-old forward set off alarms in Spain and in the world of football: “I only understand life in one way: playing. Therefore, I have decided to return. This Friday I will communicate where“, He wrote in the mysterious post, in which we can see a shirt with his eternal number” 9 “.

Just five days ago it was three years since his farewell to the club of his loves, Atlético de Madrid, which was recently crowned champion of La Liga. After leaving the mattress team, Torres did not retire: he went to Japan. In the Japanese Sagan Tosu he played 35 games and scored 5 goals. On August 23, 2019 he played his last commitment. He lost 1-6 that day to the Vissel Kobe of Andrés Iniesta and David Villa.

🌟 A fitting farewell for a legend! 🌟 # OnThisDay in 2018, @Torres said goodbye to @atletienglish after playing his last game at the Wanda @Metropolitano! ❤️🤍 # LaLigaHistory pic.twitter.com/jhreacKEvh – LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 20, 2021

His return is hardly a reality. There is no clue or indication in the post that leads us to think that it is a collaboration with a brand, for example. Or a mere joke. However, it is surprising because of the rarity that would mean returning from retirement two years later, especially after training as a coach in the minor categories of Atlético de Madrid. We will have to wait for this Friday.