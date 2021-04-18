El Murchante adds three points after beating Burladés 3-1

04/18/2021 at 9:59 PM CEST

The Murchante won 3-1 against Burladés during the match held this Sunday in the San Roque. The Murchante wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Itaroa Huarte by a score of 2-1. On the visitors’ side, the Burladés reaped a zero draw against the Cantolagua, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this defeat, the Burlades team was placed in sixth position after the end of the match, while the Murchante is fifth.

The first team to score was the Burlades team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Mikel in the 22nd minute, thus ending the first half with a 0-1 on the scoreboard.

The second period started in a favorable way for the Murchante, which equaled the match with a goal from Grace at 54 minutes. The murchantine team joined again through a goal of Watery in minute 79, allowing the 2-1. After a new play, the local team increased the score, which distanced itself to 3-1 thanks to a goal from Icaro Neves near the conclusion, in 88, ending the duel with a final score of 3-1.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the Murchante who entered the game were French, Botero, Boumlal, Icaro Neves Y Nezar Parraverde replacing Tomas Orta, bald, Grace, Warrior Y Carraco, while changes in the Burladés They were Nice, Fat, Alejo Irisarri, Munarriz Y Jonathan Perez, who entered to supply Ilias, Eneko, Bati, Mikel Y Peio.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of six cards were seen. By the Murchante the referee sanctioned with yellow to Warrior, Icaro Neves Y Boumlal, while in the mocking team he admonished Eneko Y Nice and with red to Nice (2 yellow).

At the moment, both teams are left with 27 points in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Murchante is against him Pamplona, Meanwhile he Burladés will face the Cuts.

Data sheetMurchante:Sainz, Lahuerta, Calvo (Botero, min.57), Jarauta, Tomas Orta (French, min.45), Montllor, Guerrero (Icaro Neves, min.78), Carraco (Nezar Parraverde, min.88), Aguado, Perez and Gracia (Boumlal, min.57)Burladés:Beorlegui, Bati (Alejo Irisarri, min.69), Urdiroz, Arenaz, Mahugo, Mikel (Munarriz, min.69), Eneko (Gordo, min.69), Gorricho, Ilias (Majo, min.56), Roncal and Peio (Jonathan Perez Ugal, min. 79)Stadium:San RoqueGoals:Mikel (0-1, min. 22), Gracia (1-1, min. 54), Aguado (2-1, min. 79) and Icaro Neves (3-1, min. 88)