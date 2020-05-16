Do you remember what you did on Thursday, April 30, 2020? The documentary “The World on Pause” has the mission of discovering the lives of people in confinement, as well as reflecting their situations and emotions during that day.

This work is being carried out with the images of everyday life that anonymous citizens of Latin America, Spain and Portugal have recorded during a day of confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is being directed by several audiovisual creators, including the Nicaraguan Gloria Carrion.

«The documentary is a collective portrait of life during the pandemic and confinement made by its own protagonists from 23 Ibero-American countries. Nicaragua is of course one of them, “said Carrión, adding that” this film is the first and largest co-production ever made. “

He added that this initiative is a co-production promoted and led by VISIONA TV, “the result of collaborative work between 26 experienced creators of the audiovisual industry, from directors, producers, filmmakers, screenwriters to creatives.”

The participating countries are Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

According to the filmmakers, this material was recorded with mobile phones and will last between 60 and 90 minutes, depending on the distribution agreement with the platforms or operators that have already shown their interest. There is no release date yet as it is taking place.

«The most attractive and distinctive images or scenes made or coordinated by each co-producer in their country will be added in a single documentary. The project has in its DNA the will to reflect the social, racial and cultural plurality of the participating countries, “says the press release.