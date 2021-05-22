El Mono Burgos, about to be fired two months after being hired

The cycle of Monkey Burgos on Newell’s It seems to have come to an end practically two months after taking command of the team. The club has not made it official but since Argentina they assure that the former assistant coach of the Cholo Simeone in the Athletic he will not sit on the bench in the next game.

The bad streak of Rosario’s team has led the board to make a drastic decision that involves leaving office at the Monkey Burgos. Elimination in the Argentina Cup at the hands of Sarmiento has supposed that the high positions of Newell’s have lost confidence in him and have chosen the path of dismissal.

During the two months that he has been in charge of Newell’s, el Mono Burgos It is not favored in the balance of games played since in 13 games it has only managed to win three times, adding in equal parts (5) draws and defeats. In addition to the elimination in the Cup, he is also close to falling off the South American Cup.

This information revealed by Tyc Sports reveals that in the next few hours the official announcement of the dismissal of the Monkey Burgos. The former second of the Cholo Simeone decided to start his career as head coach this season and had proposals from Spain, but wanting to be in the Athletic on the Champions in August he made no one wait for him. As the months passed, he received the proposal of Newell’s, but now two months later it seems that it has come to an end.