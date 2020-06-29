© Agencia Reforma

Ayotzinapa case.

MEXICO – Federal authorities detained José Ángel Casarrubias Salgadoalias « The Mochomo », one of the alleged leaders of the United Warriors cartel, involved in the disappearance of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa.

According to information from the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), the capture was made in the municipality of Metepec, in the State of Mexico,

Casarrubias Salgado is identified as the person who allegedly ordered to assassinate the 43 Ayotzinapa students in September 2014.

According to reports from the federal agency, the alleged drug trafficker was arrested last Wednesday by agents of the Federal Ministerial Police based on an arrest warrant for the crime of organized crime, delivered by a District Court of the State of Mexico.

THE LEADER OF THE UNITED WARRIORS IS JAILED ON THE ALTIPLANO The @FGRMexico confirmed that since Wednesday they arrested Mochomo, indicated as responsible for the disappearance of the 43 AYOTZINAPA NORMALISTS. On Thursday @Luis_C_Sandoval said that he was still operating at #Edomex I was already in prison pic.twitter.com/vOgabEgUDd – Carlos Jiménez (@ c4jimenez) June 29, 2020

“El Mochomo” is the brother of Sidronio Casarrubias, leader of the Guerreros Unidos cartel arrested in 2014 and who confessed that the criminal group participated in the disappearance of the 43 students of the Normal School of Ayotzinapa, on September 26 of that year in the municipality of Iguala, in the southern state of Guerrero.

The agents entered « The Mochomo » in the Federal maximum security prison of the Plateau, in the Mexican municipality of Almoloya de Juárez, where it is expected that no later than Tuesday a federal judge will determine whether or not to be prosecuted based on the alleged facts.

Since October 2015, the then PGR now FGR offered a reward of 1.5 million pesos for reports that led to the location and capture of this alleged criminal leader, for the relevance it has in the investigations of the Iguala case.

Two alleged members of United Warriors they assured in an interrogation before infants of the Navy that « El Mochomo » was the one who ordered the killing of the 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapa.

According to a report included in criminal case 100/2014, Osvaldo Ríos Sánchez « Fat » and his brother Miguel Ángel, « The Pozol », accused of being involved in the crime, confessed to the sailors that the students were buried in a grave located in Old Town, between Equal to and Cocula.

A few days ago, (they reported that) they were sorry for the death of the students and that they, along with those of the cartel, had killed the students, as well as those who they called ‘war police’ and the Guerreros Unidos ”, is based on the office PGR / AIC / PFM / UAIOR / DF / CHIMAL / 1610/2014.

The FGR also refers in criminal case 100/2014, of the First District Court of Matamoros, that the former Mayor José Luis Abarca ordered the students to be arrested and that, once in the hands of United Warriors, “El Mochomo” decided that the they will kill.

« The b war police » they refer to the municipal police officers of Iguala and he even knows where they were killed and where they buried the students and that this was in the vicinity of Pueblo Viejo, Guerrero and that the one who gave the order to kill all these people was Ángel Casarrubias Salgado ‘El Mochomo ‘,” the file read.

In his testimony before the PGR, “El Gordo” indicated that the instruction to hand over the students to the United Warriors was given because among those were members of the rival Los Rojos cartel.

« (The night of September 26) he reports to me via PIN message, David Cruz Hernández, that is, ‘El Chino’, in charge of the headquarters (of Civil Protection of Iguala), by Blackberry, in which it indicates in general terms, to all those who are with PIN and in communication with ‘El Chino’, that they had to bring the students with ‘El Choky’ because supposedly among them were subjects who belonged to the Los Rojos cartel in an infiltrated way, ”he said in his statement on October 10.

The Ríos Sánchez brothers were arrested on October 8, 2014 in Cuernavaca, Morelos, and by then, four days had passed since the discovery of the graves with 28 bodies in Pueblo Viejo. Almost six years later, « El Mochomo » was finally arrested.

In early March, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed an agreement with the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) and the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) to clarify the disappearance of the students.

On the night of September 26, 2014, 43 young people were detained by municipal police and handed over to members of Guerreros Unidos, who murdered them and cremated their remains in a garbage dump, according to the official version of the Government of the then President of Mexico, Enrique Peña grandson.

Independent investigators ruled out the possibility that the bodies were cremated and the current Mexican government, chaired by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reopened the investigations.

With information from agencies

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.