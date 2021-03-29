El Mirandés announces 13 positives in coronavirus

03/29/2021 at 11:45 AM CEST

CD Mirandés has announced this Monday morning through a statement a total of 13 positive cases of coronavirus in its staff, among players and members of the technical staff of the first team.

The entity has isolated the cases after the protocol PCR tests carried out before LaLiga matches, and has transferred the results “to the health authorities and to LaLiga with whom the Rojilla entity remains in direct daily contact & rdquor ;.

The club has notified that “The positive cases are in perfect health & rdquor ;, although it has temporarily suspended the usual sporting activity of the first team.

Mirandés has a game scheduled this Wednesday against Tenerife, and on Sunday against Sporting de Gijón.

“The Board of Directors of CD Mirandés wishes the best and quickest recovery of the affected members. The Club itself continues to coordinate with the competent health authorities in order to protect the health of all those involved & rdquor ;, adds the statement.