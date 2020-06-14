El Mencho, Ryan Reynolds’ target in Squad 6 | Instagram

Social networks are crazy after the rumors where they point out that the movie Squad 6 could have some hidden messages after the alleged mu3rt3 of « came to lightEl Mencho«

A new movie premiered on the Netflix platform, Squad 6, which stars actor Ryan Reynolds best known for his incredible role as Deadpool.

In the last few hours what has drawn quite a lot of attention is that in one of the scenes you can see certain objectives such as assassinate or overthrow, being the objective SAW the alleged leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes »El Mencho »

In addition to the photograph that supposedly refers to » El Mencho », other people with Roman numerals appear, giving a total of 9.

Talking a bit about the film, in it a billionaire tech genius simulates his mu3rt3 and makes up a equipment international to overthrow a cruel dictator on a risky and bloody mission.

And now in social networks there is nothing else to talk about but his alleged failure, it should be noted that there are several occasions where they spread the rumor of it but it turns out to be false.

First, it was mentioned that the leader of the strongest organization in Mexico had fallen dead in Michoacán, without giving an exact place of it.

Through various accounts of Twitter of alleged users related to information from the Organized Crime, were in charge of spreading the rumor with striking titles « Loud Rumor« , »Mu3r3 el Mencho”, Without confirming the source of the information.

However, an hour later they changed the version since they say that the alleged mu3rt3 from Oceguera was for a fails in your health, which generated a change in social networks. “El Mencho” died of a kidney problem, derived from the diabetes that he has for more than 15 years, supposedly.

The Squadron 6 movie was received with mixed reviews to negative by critics, but mixed to positive in the audience.