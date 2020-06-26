For helping in his capture, the North American authorities offer 10 million dollars

By: Azteca América

U.S.- On March 11 the Administration for Drug Control of U.S, (DEA, for its acronym in English), updated on its website that the drug trafficker Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias « El Mencho », is the fugitive most wanted by this organism.

The leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) is above other Mexican drug lords such as: Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, son of Chapo Guzmán, who is also on the list of the 10 most wanted.

To assist in his capture, the US authorities offer $ 10 million. Among other fugitives, the DEA It also offers a reward for Rafael Caro Quintero and Ismael « El Mayo » Zambada, from the Sinaloa cartel.

According to the US body, Oseguera heads one of the five most violent criminal associations that exist in the world.

He is the most dangerous criminal in Mexico

Even the administration of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, cataloged the CJNG as the most dangerous and violent in Mexico in 2019. They added that they have the resources to maintain a war on several fronts without problems at the same time.

Last week the DEA He hit the Sinaloa cartel by arresting Jessica Johanna Oseguera González, daughter of « El Mencho ». Better known as « La Negra », 33 years old, she was detained by a court order derived from a formal accusation raised on February 13, which investigates her for alleged money laundering, she said in a statement.

Oseguera González, was also accused of five charges related to her alleged participation in five commercial entities that provide material support to the international drug trafficking activities of the CJNG.