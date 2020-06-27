© Agencia Reforma

El Mencho declared war on AMLO with an attack; 3 more officials targeted by the CJNG

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) carried out his threat and attempted against the Secretary of Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, which is translated by experts as a declaration of war open of that group the drug trafficking against the Mexican government headed by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

There are even those who assure that the order came from Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes alias he Mencho, he Lord of the Roosters or the Cockfighting enthusiast, leader of the CJNG.

Despite the fact that initially the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum He did not want to name the attackers, it was his own Garcia Harfuch who after the assault and about to undergo surgery, put a face to the cartel that attempted his life, the CJNG.

Who also did not want to say details was the federal Secretary of Citizen Security, Alfonso Durazobut it did reveal that they recently documented threats against call officials Fourth transformation (4T), where it would be included Garcia Harfuch.

Said recording – whose authenticity was verified by the United States Narcotics Agency (DEA) – was released on June 17 by the journalist Raúl Rodríguez Cortez. In the recording, the alleged hitmen spoke, without mentioning names, of a high-level attack.

The intelligence analyzes of the Mexican Government pointed to four possible victims:

-The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, for having signed the extradition to the United States of Ruben Oseguera alias the Menchitoson of Mencho and which took place on Thursday February 20, 2020.

-The director of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Santiago grandchild, for all the accounts you have ordered to be blocked due to your relationship with the CJNG, only at the beginning of the month did it block thousand 939 accounts banks linked to that criminal group.

-The federal secretary of Security, Alfonso Durazo, who is at the forefront of the anti-drug strategy of the López Obrador government.

-And the CDMX Security Secretary, Omar García Harfuch for the constant arrests against his drug trafficking network and specifically for the arrest of Carlos Fernando Huerta Núñezaka the Old man, personal operator of the Mencho. Harfuch turned out to be the chosen target, and had it not been for days before his security had been heightened by the interception of that call, he might not have made it out of the fierce attack alive.

The threat came days after he was killed at his home, along with his wife, the federal judge. Uriel Villegaswho took the case of Rubén Oseguera before being extradited.

Besides, the Marine, the Attorney General of the Republic and the National Guard have carried out operations in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacánwhere for at least eight years the Mencho He has been hiding and his health has been rumored to have declined.

And although intelligence reports only name officials as possible victims of revenge of the MenchoThere are journalistic versions that it is feared that they will also seek to go for journalists or politicians to « to warm » Square.

