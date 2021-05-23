El Marino and El Ejido distribute the points after drawing one

05/23/2021 at 10:17 PM CEST

The Marine Y The ejido ended their participation in the Second Phase of Second B drawing 1-1 this Sunday in the Antonio Dominguez Alfonso. The Marine arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last match against the Yeclano Deportivo by a score of 4-2. On the part of the visiting team, The ejido lost by a score of 1-3 in the previous match against Las Palmas At. With this result, the local team was placed in eighth position, while The ejido he came in second place at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break came the goal for him Marine, which premiered its light thanks to a bit of Rodrigo Rivas in the 88th minute. The ejidense team put the tables by means of a goal from N’diaye in 93, during the extra time that the match referee decided to add, concluding the match with a final score of 1-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Marine gave entrance to Dimas, Jurgen, Gaitan and Ilias for Moussa gueye, Al Moukhta, N’Diaye Y Borja Llarena, while The ejido gave entrance to Victor Perez, Toni Dovale, Etxaniz Y Olavide for Juanje, Boris, Navarrese Y Ferraz.

The referee showed two yellow cards to The ejido (Toni Arranz Y Navarrese). He also showed a red card to the visiting team, which caused the expulsion of Jonxa. On the contrary, the home team left the game clean of cards.

With this result, the Marine he gets 12 points and The ejido with 35 points.

Data sheetMarine:David Russian, Ekangamene, Merkulov, N’Diaye (Gaitán, min.63), Fede, Saavedra, Aday, Al Moukhta (Jurgen, min.63), Rodrigo Rivas, Borja Llarena (Ilias, min.75) and Moussa Gueye ( Dimas, min.57)The Ejido:De La Cruz, Cristian Moreno, Íñigo Zubiri, Jonxa, Sergio Perez, N’diaye, Navarro (Etxaniz, min.54), Toni Arranz, Ferraz (Olavide, min.63), Boris (Toni Dovale, min.54) and Juanje (Víctor Pérez, min.54)Stadium:Antonio Dominguez AlfonsoGoals:Rodrigo Rivas (1-0, min. 88) and N’diaye (1-1, min. 93)