The controversy between Pepe Aguilar and the singer of corridos tumbados, Nathanael Cano, continues as the days go by, the dimes and diretes have increased; However, the origin of this discussion between both artists has come to light.

And everything seems to indicate that a bad editing of the original video from the interview that Aguilar offered in February 2020 to “Golden scorpion“And which was broadcast on the program”The romper“Would be the place that sparked the controversy.

It turns out that the clip presented in said program was in charge of taking a fragment of the conversation out of context, where the Mexican regional singer about what you think about those lying down, an answer that was cut from the original to mount another and that seemed to refer to that genre as “pinche music”.

“The corridors lying down, what do you think?”, Launches the Golden scorpion, to which the interpreter of ‘For women like you‘Replies:” What is happening right now with mediocre, flat, and punk music is going to generate a boom in artists. “

The edition caused that it was interpreted that Pepe had denigrated the lying down, as well as its exponents, which is why Nathanael lunged against him and came out to defend his music.

However, Alex Montiel who plays the ‘Golden Scorpion’, due to the magnitude of the conflict came out to explain through a video shared on his channel Youtube, “The can”, The origin of the discussion, as well as to demonstrate that during the interview, Aguilar he never offended the lying bullfights, since his answer was general since he was not very clear about the gender to which the question referred.

“The green corridos, of course. I think they are part of the evolution of music and just as in the evolution of species, there are things that last longer than others ”, was the true response that the singer provided in the interview, which was completely misrepresented by “The Romper“

