El Loco Gatti tests positive for coronavirus

Hugo Gatti He is admitted to a Madrid hospital, after the tests reflected a positive in coronavirus. The former goalkeeper of Boca Juniors and River Plate was hospitalized with severe pneumonia caused by Covid-19, but as reported by the family, it is stable and responding well to treatment.

It was his son Lucas who, in statements to Clarín, reported the state of the Madman, who was revealed on Monday that he had gone to the hospital and was waiting to know the results of the coronavirus test. “The situation is this: my old man came in with a picture of pneumonia caused by the virus. He entered serious, but now he is better, it is stable and responding well to treatment. Hopefully, he will continue to respond well. This is what happened, “confirmed Lucas Gatti.

Hugo Gatti is currently known in Spain for his appearances as a socialist at El Chiringuito de Jugones, and at 75 years of age, he is considered to be in the risk group for the virus. «Yes, he is in a clinic in the Spanish capital. But it’s fine and waiting … He went to do some studies for his heart problems And because of this problem that affects everyone, they tested him to see if he has a coronavirus, “Lucas Gatti had said on Monday when asked by his father.