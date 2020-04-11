The former Uruguayan international Sebastián «Loco» Abreu has recognized in a Uruguayan emirosar that offered his compatriot Luis Suárez, Barcelona striker, to sign for the Nacional if he became coach of the “tricolor” in December. The Barça forward was in favor of joining the Uruguayan team, although it was finally Gustavo Munúa who took over from the Nacional bench.

Last December, Álvaro Gutiérrez, coach of Nacional, resigned his place on the bench. Among the candidates for the position was the former international Sebastián «Loco» Abreu, formerly of Deportivo de la Coruña, of the Argentine River Plate or of the Mexican Monterrey -among many others, since he holds the record of being the footballer who has played in more teams-. Abreu himself has confessed in statements to the Uruguayan radio station 890 and his arrival on the bench could have been accompanied by a real bombshell: Luis Suárez.

“I had full, real chances” of being a Nacional coach, says Abreu. “And when on those days, after December 18, Luis (Suarez) was to come and there I tell him: ‘look, Lucho, it is nothing concrete, but there may be a possibility … how is your subject? What do we do? ‘”, He says, he asked the Barcelona striker.

«I have six months left, but if you get to be, let me talk to Sofi, talk about the family. I always told you that if you were a technician I could come back », says the “Fool” that Suarez answered him. “Going back to Nacional,” says Abreu, “was something that motivated him, it was a nice challenge.” However, it was finally Gustavo Munúa who took over Nacional and Abreu assumed his role as player and coach of the Boston River.