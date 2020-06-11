The listeners of the Cadena Ser will once again feel the adrenaline of the sport through El Larguero and Carousel sports. The station’s programs, which have not interrupted their activity even with all the competitions stopped due to the coronavirus, recover their usual rhythm thanks to the start of La Liga, which starts tonight with the Sevilla-Betis match.

During these atypical months, Manu Carreño, presenter of El Larguero, and Dani Garrido, of Carrusel, have had to adapt to the lack of sporting events. Instead of broadcasting games, they have talked about medicine, epidemiology, or even cooking and have shown the most intimate face of the sport, pausing the conversation. Although it seems difficult to complete the wide range of hours in which they are on the air – El Larguero, Monday through Friday from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Carrusel, Saturdays and Sundays from 3:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. – both journalists confess that it has been a positive experience. “We have had much more existential conversations and we have noticed a lot of closeness with the listener, who wanted to speak; we noticed it every time we opened the phones ”, emphasizes Garrido, who is committed to continuing to care for this relationship.

Although football returns and soon other disciplines will do so, with empty stadium stands. It has always been said that the performance of the teams is linked to the support of their followers and now it is being verified to what extent in the German league, which is already at stake. The teams’ home win statistics shrink every day. But the public factor will also affect listeners: there will be no boos that increase tension in a controversial move or shouts that premonize a goal. Carreño recognizes that the announcers themselves will have to face this, as they will narrate the encounters from the solitude of their cabin. “Although I am sure that as soon as the ball starts to roll, the emotion will come,” says the journalist.

The voices of the announcers will be, if possible, more relevant to help listeners visualize the plays. Garrido admits that “the responsibility” increases, although he remembers that they always keep in mind that the majority of fans do not have the possibility to live the matches on the spot, or even to follow them on television, since most are broadcast on paid platforms.

Two weeks of football lie ahead with up to four games per day, a schedule that will grow as new matches are reported. “These three months we will forget in the first five minutes”, jokes Carreño in reference to “the desire” that the fans and the entire team of El Larguero and Carrusel have to feel the sport live again. The exceptional circumstances have only fueled the tension of the competition, since all the teams are playing for something, be it the title, the permanence, the move to the Champions League, etcetera; and they do it in a compressed period of two months. There will only be one bitter drink on this lap: the lack of Michael Robinson, who died last April. “His memory will undoubtedly be present,” concludes Garrido.